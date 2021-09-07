Hugh Jackman mourns his father, who died on Australian Father’s Day

Hugh and his father in 2003 — Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his father, Christopher.

Christopher Jackman “peacefully passed away” on Australia’s Father’s Day, which was Sept. 5, the Greatest Showman star wrote on Instagram.

Christopher Jackman was 84 years old, according to reports.

“Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love,” Hugh Jackman wrote. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Hugh Jackman is the youngest of five, and his family moved to Australia from England before he was born. He was mostly raised by his father, as his mother returned to England when he was a boy. Although the actor says the arrangement was difficult at times, he once told Good Housekeeping that he “always felt love from both my parents.”

The “Les Misérables” star also told the magazine that his father espoused the importance of responsibility and humility, among other virtues. “When I was 5, my father used to sit me down and explain that from my dollar a week, I should set aside 10% for church, 20% for entertainment, and 10% for savings,” Jackman recalled.

“He is a deeply thoughtful man whose religion is in his deeds way more than anything else. It’s not talked about that much,” Jackman said. “He set a great, great example.”

The actor’s tribute to his father garnered many responses from friends and fans alike, with actor Ryan Reynolds commenting, “I was lucky to have met him.”

