Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops the box office with Labor Day record $90 million

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest entry in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, topped the Labor Day weekend box office — and expectations — posting an estimated $90 million over the four-day weekend.

The film’s three-day total, an estimated $75.5 million, bested the record previously set by 2007’s Halloween, which got off to a $30.6 million start.

Shang-Chi, the first Marvel film to feature an Asian superhero as the protagonist, is also the second-highest-grossing film of the pandemic era, behind Black Widow’s $80.3 million back in July. Unlike Black Widow, however, Shang-Chi was released exclusively in theaters and should have more staying power than the Scarlett Johansson-led film, which simultaneously rolled out on the Disney+ streaming service.

Shang-Chi — starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung — grabbed an estimated $56.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $146.2 million.

The horror thriller Candyman slipped from first to second place in its sophomore frame, delivering an estimated $10.5 million over the three-day weekend and $13 million through Monday.

Disney/20th Century’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy finished Monday with an estimated $11.2 million, including $8.7 million from Friday-Sunday, bringing ticket sales to $94.3 million in the U.S. and $81.8 million worldwide.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Paramount’s PAW Patrol tied in fourth place, each nabbing an estimated $4 million over the three-day weekend and $5.2 million through Monday.

Jungle Cruise crossed the $100 million plateau at the U.S. box office, with its tally currently resting at $106.8 million.

