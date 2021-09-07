Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentMarvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' tops the box...
NewsEntertainment

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops the box office with Labor Day record $90 million

By staff
0
12
Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest entry in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, topped the Labor Day weekend box office — and expectations — posting an estimated $90 million over the four-day weekend.

The film’s three-day total, an estimated $75.5 million, bested the record previously set by 2007’s Halloween, which got off to a $30.6 million start.

Shang-Chi, the first Marvel film to feature an Asian superhero as the protagonist, is also the second-highest-grossing film of the pandemic era, behind Black Widow’s $80.3 million back in July.  Unlike Black Widow, however, Shang-Chi was released exclusively in theaters and should have more staying power than the Scarlett Johansson-led film, which simultaneously rolled out on the Disney+ streaming service.

Shang-Chi — starring Simu LiuAwkwafinaMichelle Yeoh and Tony Leung — grabbed an estimated $56.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $146.2 million.

The horror thriller Candyman slipped from first to second place in its sophomore frame, delivering an estimated $10.5 million over the three-day weekend and $13 million through Monday.

Disney/20th Century’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy finished Monday with an estimated $11.2 million, including $8.7 million from Friday-Sunday, bringing ticket sales to $94.3 million in the U.S. and $81.8 million worldwide.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Paramount’s PAW Patrol tied in fourth place, each nabbing an estimated $4 million over the three-day weekend and $5.2 million through Monday.

Jungle Cruise crossed the $100 million plateau at the U.S. box office, with its tally currently resting at $106.8 million.

Marvel and 20th Century Studios are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCOVID-19 live updates: Third person dies in Japan after receiving contaminated Moderna vaccine
Next articleHugh Jackman mourns his father, who died on Australian Father’s Day
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE