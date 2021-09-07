Netflix and chills — Streamer announces creepy shows and movies for the spooky time of the year

“Lucifer” – Courtesy Netflix

Netflix has announced a host of creepy new shows and movies that will keep you leaving your lights on during the spooky season. Here’s a just-released list of creepy content coming to the streaming giant from this month into Halloween-time:

September

9/8 — Into the Night

9/10 – Lucifer: Season 6

9/10 — Prey

9/15 — Nightbooks

9/17 — Squid Game

9/22 — Intrusion

9/24 — Midnight Mass

9/29 — The Chestnut Man

9/29 — No One Gets Out Alive

October

10/1 — Scaredy Cats

10/5 — Escape The Undertaker

10/6 — There’s Someone Inside Your House

10/8 — A Tale Dark & Grimm

10/13 — Fever Dream

10/15 — Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

10/15 — You: Season 3

10/20 — Night Teeth

10/27 — Hypnotic

Additionally, Locke & Key: Season 2 and Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 will also both be released in October, but a date has yet to be announced.

