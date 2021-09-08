Britney Spears’ father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star’s estate that has been in place since 2008, ABC News has confirmed.

Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter’s financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship, which Britney requested during a June court hearing.

“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed,” Jamie Spears’ documents state. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'”

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny still has to approve Jamie Spears’ filing.

The move comes almost a month after Jamie Spears filed documents agreeing step down as the “Toxic” singer’s conservator. Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, responded to that announcement by saying he was “pleased” by the turn of events, but noted that he will continue his “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years,” and accused Jamie of “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.”

In statements to an LA Superior Court judge in June, Britney, 39, demanded that her father be removed from her conservatorship and accused him of being “abusive.” During her bombshell court statement, she also told Judge Brenda Penny that everyone involved in the conservatorship “should be in jail.”

Jamie Spears has denied any wrongdoing. He has not overseen his daughter’s personal affairs since 2019, when Jodi Montgomery was appointed to that role by the court. Jamie Spears has continued to oversee his daughter’s financial affairs.

Judge Penny had been set to rule September 29 on a petition filed by Rosengart to remove Jamie Spears as conservator.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.