Cardi B remembers her reaction to appearing with Vin Diesel in ‘F9’: “I was scared”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

F9: The Fast Saga will be available on home video on September 21, and as Cardi B reflects on her small role in the blockbuster — which has grossed over $600 million worldwide — she remembers she was intimidated by the franchise star, Vin Diesel.

“I was scared,” the “Rumors” rapper admits in a behind the scenes video, according to People. “But he’s so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable.” After filming wrapped, Vin praised Cardi, saying, “I really am proud of you.”

Cardi portrayed Leysa, who appeared as a fake officer to save Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, when he was arrested in the U.K. As he sat in the back of an Interpol truck, she revealed herself as someone from his past, and told Dom she’d “still be stealing gas” in the Dominican Republic if it weren’t for him, referencing the beginning of 2009’s fourth film in the franchise, Fast & Furious.

“When I was doing this character, I felt so gangster, says the Grammy winner. “I love it.”

Also in the video, director Justin Lin reveals how he chose Cardi for the film. “I remember getting a call saying, ‘Hey, Cardi B is a fan,’ and saying, ‘OK great, we’re going to do the expected cameo but turn it on its head.'”

In December 2019, Diesel announced Cardi was cast in F9 in an Instagram video. As they sat together outside of a trailer, Cardi said, “I ain’t gonna front. This gonna be the best one.”

Cardi, who gave birth to her second child, a son, on September 4, has five nominations for Sunday’s MTV VMAs.”WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration. “Rumors” with Lizzo, is nominated for Song of the Summer.

