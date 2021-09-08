Disney+ lays out thrills and chills for Halloween

With Halloween close at hand, Disney+ has rolled out a full listing of all the spooky titles in its catalog. They include classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, to special spooky episodes of shows like WandaVision and Marvel Studios’ What If… to Wizards of Waverly Place, The Simpsons and That’s So Raven.
Here’s a full list of Disney+’s creepy collection:
LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (premiering 10/8)
Muppets Haunted Mansion (10/8)
Under Wraps (10/13)
Just Beyond
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Hocus Pocus
The Haunted Mansion
Frankenweenie
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
Zombies
Halloweentown
Twitches
Girl vs. Monster
Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Phantom of the Megaplex
Mr. Boogedy
So Weird
Vampirina
Shorts:
Toy Story of Terror!
Lonesome Ghosts
Trick-or-Treat
Gravity Falls
Gargoyles
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror I-XXX”
Halloween-themed episodes:
Marvel Studios WandaVision — “All New Halloween Spooktacular”
Marvel Studios What If…Zombies
The Muppet Show — “Vincent Price”
Behind the Attraction — “Haunted Mansion”
Hannah Montana — “Torn Between 2 Hannahs”
The Sweet Life of Zack and Cody — “Ghost of 613”
That’s So Raven — “Don’t Have A Cow”
Wizards of Waverley Place — “Halloween”
The Proud Family — “A Hero for Halloween”
Lizzie McGuire — “Night of the Day of the Dead”
KC Undercover — “All Howl’s Eve”
