‘Don’t Look Up’: See Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a teaser for new Netflix comedy

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence head up an all-star cast in Netflix’s new apocalyptic dark comedy Don’t Look Up, the teaser for which just dropped.

The teaser intercuts DiCaprio’s rumpled astronomer character hyperventilating in a bathroom, as the world gets chaotic thanks to a planet-killing comet hurtling towards Earth.

“You’re breathing is stressing me out!” Jonah Hill later says, apparently as an aide in the Oval Office.

“This will affect the entire planet!’ protests DiCaprio.

“I know, but it’s, like, so stressful,” Hill says, mocking him breathlessly.

Lawrence’s character also tries to convince the president, played by Meryl Streep: “There’s a comet heading directly towards Earth.”

Streep replies skeptically, “Do you know how many ‘The world is ending’ meetings we’ve had over the past two years?”

Hill’s character agrees: “Drought, war, famine, hole in the ozone, it’s sooo boring.”

The snippet also shows an apparent attempt to avert disaster with a slew of ballistic missiles headed towards space, escorted by a space shuttle with Ron Perlman in the cockpit.

Directed and written by The Big Short Oscar-winner Adam McKay — the guy also behind Step Brothers and the Anchorman movies — Don’t Look Up also stars Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, and Oscar winners Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett.

The film, no doubt a metaphor for real-life climate catastrophe from environmentalists DiCaprio and McKay, hits Netflix on December 24.

