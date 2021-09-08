Olivia Munn is pregnant, expecting a baby with comedian John Mulaney

NBC/Lloyd Bishop — ABC/Fred Lee

Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are going to be parents.

The former Saturday Night Live writer told late night host Seth Meyers on Tuesday that he began dating the actress this past spring, following a split from his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, last year.

This will be the first child for both stars.

“I’m gonna be a dad!” Mulaney said. “I’m really, really — we’re both really, really happy.”

This past year has been a challenge for Mulaney, 39, who went to drug rehab in September 2020 and then again a few months later, following a relapse. He said he got out in February.

“Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said, adding that Munn, 41, has “held my hand through that hell [of recovery].”

He added, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.”

