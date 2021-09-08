Red pill or blue pill? Warner Bros. teases ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ with creepy twin teasers

Warner Bros.

Ahead of Thursday’s trailer release, Warner Bros.’ new interactive teaser for the fourth Matrix movie plays on the choice Keanu Reeves‘ Thomas Anderson/Neo made in the original film.

At TheChoiceIsYoursWhatIsTheMatrix.com, you’re presented with two choices: a red pill or a blue pill. As in the movie, each offers a different path. The blue pill allows one to stay asleep in what they think is the real world, while the red tells you the horrible truth: that “real life” is a simulation created by machines to pacify a human race enslaved in the actual world.

Choose either pill, and complete with the drizzling of digital green code the original films made famous, you’re presented with snippets of the upcoming film, and scenes of Reeves’ return to the blockbuster franchise. Each pill unlocks different shots from the movie.

Creepily, both choices are personalized with whatever time you happen to choose them: for example, click on the blue pill at 2:47 p.m., and the voice-overs you hear will reflect that exact time.

The blue pill greets you with a voice-over from co-star Neil Patrick Harris that states, “Do you remember how you got here? You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What’s real is here and now. 2:47 p.m. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you.” He adds, “We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we?”

Conversely, the red pill lets you hear from co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who tells you, “Right now, you believe it’s 2:47 p.m. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. It could be this is the first day of the rest of your life. But if you want it, you have to fight for it.”

The Matrix Resurrections debuts December 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.