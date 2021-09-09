Boy on the way: Rotimi reveals his fiancée is expecting their first child

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rotimi is about to become a father for the first time.

The Power and Coming 2 America star made the announcement with a series of Instagram maternity photos with his pregnant fiancée, Vanessa Mdee.

“My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us.” Rotimi commented. “I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have.”

He added, “You belong in a museum, baby…. Buttascotch prince on the way.”

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child commented, “Simply beautiful!!”

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple told People. “We love it.”

The actor/singer and the songwriter from Tanzania met at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. They were engaged on December 30, 2020 in Atlanta.

Rotimi, who released his debut solo album, All or Nothing, on August 27, will appear in the upcoming remake of the classic 1990 film House Party, which starred Kid ‘n Play, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, A.J. Johnson and the late Robin Harris, plus Full Force members Paul Anthony and Bow-Legged Lou.

