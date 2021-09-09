Thursday, September 9, 2021
“It’s a boy!” Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay welcome baby number three

CBS via Getty Images

With a cute announcement on Instagram that shows a winking pair of eyes drawn onto her very pregnant belly, Jennifer Love Hewitt announced that she and husband Brian Hallisay have had their third child. 

“This l this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” the 911 star said of her baby bump, on which was also penned “almost cooked” “It’s a boy,” and “9 months.” 

“My belly was a big hit,” she contended.

Hewitt shared, “It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together,” before revealing the name of her new son. 

“It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James,” Hewitt said, “Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Love’s two other children, 7-year-old daughter Autumn and 6-year-old son Atticus, share the same first initials and middle name as their new baby brother.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

