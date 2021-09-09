(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Ruth Sandra Scott Adkins, 71 of Logan, West Virginia passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson, 38, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Penny Denny, 328 Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

William Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ruby Eanes Brammer, 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, surrounded by her family, at her home in Martinsville, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Laura Wingfield Buffkin, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Willard Childress, 80, departed from this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab in Bassett, Virginia. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Corbett Coleman Jr., 58, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Greyson Robert Coleman, 14, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Terelle Tawan Hairston, 41, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John Douglas Haynes, 87, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Sovah Health – Martinsville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Haynes family.

Katie Delight Shelton Holt, age 89 of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Holt Family.

Dale Randolph Horsley, age 69, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, after a brief illness. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia from 6 to 8 p.m. At other times the family will receive at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Mandy Horsley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Horsley family.

Donnie Lee Hundley, 49, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John Lee Lawson, 65, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Sue Mabe, 68, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Mabe family.

Makisa Denise Martin 41, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ray Matthews, 73, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Matthews family.

Cathy Morrison, 68, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Lincoln “Tommy” Parks, 82, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. The funeral will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. Dress is casual.

​​Jennifer M. Tatum, 46, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.

Myrtle Sigmon Whitlow, 89, of Collinsville, died on Monday, September 6, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whitlow family.