Thursday, September 9, 2021
Bulldogs play the only local game Friday night

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

In high school football, this Friday Bassett (1-1) is at Dan River, Magna Vista (1-1) is at Gretna, Morehead plays at Martinsville (0-1), and Patrick County (0-1) is at North Stokes. In college football, UVA hosts Illinois on Saturday, Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee and UNC plays Georgia Tech. Hear the UVA game on WHEE-AM1370 beginning with the pregame show at 10 a.m. Virginia Tech kicks off at 2 p.m. and we’ll join that game as soon as the UVA game is over.  Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.  

The Nats beat the Braves last night 4-2. The Nats are 58-81 on the season, 15.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 23 games left in the season. Washington plays Atlanta again tonight. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

