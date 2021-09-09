Bulldogs play the only local game Friday night

In high school football, this Friday Bassett (1-1) is at Dan River, Magna Vista (1-1) is at Gretna, Morehead plays at Martinsville (0-1), and Patrick County (0-1) is at North Stokes. In college football, UVA hosts Illinois on Saturday, Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee and UNC plays Georgia Tech. Hear the UVA game on WHEE-AM1370 beginning with the pregame show at 10 a.m. Virginia Tech kicks off at 2 p.m. and we’ll join that game as soon as the UVA game is over. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.

The Nats beat the Braves last night 4-2. The Nats are 58-81 on the season, 15.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 23 games left in the season. Washington plays Atlanta again tonight.