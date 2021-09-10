Jennifer Hudson wins an Emmy; now one award away from the coveted EGOT

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson won a Daytime Emmy Award on Thursday, and now she is just one award away from one of the most prestigious accomplishments in entertainment, the EGOT: that is an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The Respect star, who turns 30 years old this Sunday, September 12, won her Emmy for her role as executive producer and voice talent on the VR animated film Baby Yaga. The project was chosen Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lend my voice to a character and executive produce alongside this innovative team,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post celebrating her win. “You all inspired me doing what you do best. Receiving an Emmy for this special project is truly the icing on the cake!”

Hudson won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls. She received a Grammy in 2009 for Best R&B Album for her self-titled debut album, and a second Grammy in 2017, for the Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple.

Now she has an EGO — Emmy, Grammy and Oscar — and has a golden ring with those three letters.

“Wow God wow !!!!!!! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented this day, the day I would say I have an EGO! Emmy, Grammy and Oscar,” she continued on Instagram. “What a early bday gift ! U can’t limit God !!!! It’s only a story God could write and heights only God can top! U will always see me try! And I hope u will too!”

John Legend became one of the 17 EGOT winners when he received a a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Variety Special for his starring role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.