(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

William Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Laura Wingfield Buffkin, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Willard Childress, 80, departed from this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab in Bassett, Virginia. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Greyson Robert Coleman, 14, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Paul “Bob” Crouch Jr., of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, September 8. He was the former Henry County Circuit Court Clerk and a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Woody Funeral Home is in charge.

Charles Michael Durand passed away on August 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Robins Room, Richmond, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Linda Williams Franklin, 61, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katie Delight Shelton Holt, age 89 of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Holt Family.

Bettye Jeanne France Hylton, 64, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 12 noon at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one-half hour prior to the funeral and will at the home of her daughter, 1424 Hillcrest Avenue Martinsville, Va., at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

C. Lee Lintecum, 74, of Midlothian, Va. formerly of Henry County, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Lintecum was a former County Administrator for Henry County. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a private memorial service. Woody Funeral Home is in charge.

George Lee Martin, 85, of Axton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ray Matthews, 73, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Matthews family.

Maggie Richardson, 82, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. Dress is casual.

Ramona Carter Silver, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. A floating visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12 Noon, at Full Gospel United Holiness Church, 25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Georgia Smith Painter, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Painter family.

Jean Radford Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A celebration of Jean’s life will take place at a later date at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va., followed by interment.

Myrtle Sigmon Whitlow, 89, of Collinsville, died on Monday, September 6, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whitlow family.