Police looking for missing Franklin County teenager

Police are searching for 14-year-old Ryder Lee Robertson.

Robertson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen at Franklin County High School on Sept. 9, 2021, wearing an American flag hoodie, light color blue jeans with holes, white Vans shoes, and a white Adidas backpack.

Robertson failed to get on the school bus and walked off the school grounds at the end of the school day.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact 1SG S. E. Richardson with the Rocky Mount Police Department at 540-483-9275.