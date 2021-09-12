Sunday, September 12, 2021
Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, UVA, Tech all win. Nats on WHEE this afternoon

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

In high school football Friday night Bassett (2-1) 56, Dan River 0, Magna Vista (2-1) 43, Gretna 6, Martinsville (1-1) 34, Morehead 18, and North Stokes 20, Patrick County (0-2) 7. In college football, UVA (2-0) beat Illinois 42-14 and Virginia Tech (2-0) downed Middle Tennessee 35-12. UNC (1-1) handled Georgia State 59-17. Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30.

The Pirates beat the Nats last night 10-7. The Nats are 58-84 on the season, 17.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 20 games left in the season. Washington plays at Pittsburgh again this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

