Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, UVA, Tech all win. Nats on WHEE this afternoon

In high school football Friday night Bassett (2-1) 56, Dan River 0, Magna Vista (2-1) 43, Gretna 6, Martinsville (1-1) 34, Morehead 18, and North Stokes 20, Patrick County (0-2) 7. In college football, UVA (2-0) beat Illinois 42-14 and Virginia Tech (2-0) downed Middle Tennessee 35-12. UNC (1-1) handled Georgia State 59-17. Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30.

The Pirates beat the Nats last night 10-7. The Nats are 58-84 on the season, 17.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 20 games left in the season. Washington plays at Pittsburgh again this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.