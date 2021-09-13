‘Jeopardy!’ stage dedicated to the late Alex Trebek

Sony Pictures Television/Jeopardy! Productions

The producers of Jeopardy! have honored beloved late host Alex Trebek by naming the game show’s very stage after him.

The show’s producers posted a video to Instagram of Trebek’s wife, Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nicky showcasing the bronze plaque at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, that reads “The Alex Trebek Stage.”

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

After a series of guest hosts filled in at the podium in Trebek’s stead, Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Richards was named host on August 11. However, after filming just a week’s worth of shows, Richards stepped down after controversial remarks he made on his former podcast re-surfaced.

A report from The Ringer exposed various disparaging comments he made about women, the recordings of which have since been deleted. Richards later left the show altogether at the end of August, and a search for a replacement was said to be underway.

Because the game show is shot in advance, Richards will still appear as the host of Jeopardy! until this Friday, September 17.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.