Kate Hudson announces engagement to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are engaged.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to announce the good news, posting a photo of her and Fujikawa, 35, sharing a romantic kiss. Also photographed is Hudson’s perfectly placed engagement ring on her fiancé’s chest.

“Let’s go!” she wrote in the caption, adding emojis of a bride, a chapel and a groom.

Many of the Oscar-nominated actress’ celebrity friends responded to her post with excitement, including Amanda Kloots, Katie Couric, Rachel Zoe and more.

Hudson and Fujikawa, who first met years ago, began dating in December 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018. She turns 3 next month.

The Almost Famous star is also mom to son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, the frontman for The Black Crowes, and son Bingham, 10, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, the frontman for Muse.

Fujikawa also is a musician, who used to play in a band called Chief.

