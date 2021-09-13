‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ repeats at #1 with $35.7 million weekend

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WeWork

Following its record-breaking opening last week, Disney-Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued its box office domination by grabbing an estimated $35.7 million in its sophomore weekend.

The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the fastest film to reach the $100 million mark in North America during the pandemic, while crossing the $250 million mark worldwide.

Disney/20th Century’s Free Guy nabbed second place, delivering an estimated $5.8 million in its fifth week of release. Its domestic total now stands at $101.8 million, with a global tally of $276.5 million.

This week’s only major new release, Malignant, fizzled in its opening weekend. The horror flick from James Wan, who created the Saw and Conjuring franchises, finished in third place with an estimated $5.57 million.

Another horror film, Candyman scared up an estimated $4.8 million in it third week at the box office, for a fourth-place finish.

Rounding out the top five is Disney’s Jungle Cruise, pulling in an estimated $2.5 million in its seventh week of release. The movie, based on the popular Disney theme park attraction, has racked up a total of $109.9 million stateside and $86.9 million overseas, bringing its total worldwide tally to $196.8 million.

