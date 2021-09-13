Tituss Burgess reveals how he got sucked into becoming a die-hard ‘Bachelor’ fan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess admits that there was a time in his life when he didn’t understand the fuss over the Bachelor franchise. Now, he’s singing a different tune.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Burgess revealed that the reality dating show got in its hooks when he guest-hosted Bachelor In Paradise the first time around — and now he’s set to help unleash the drama once again when BiP returns tonight.

“Watching some of the more awkward moments is like watching a car wreck, like, you know, what’s about to happen. You know someone’s heart’s about to break, but I can’t stop watching,” said Burgess.

The guest host is not all about the drama, however, and says he also enjoys the romance because he finds it “exciting” when “someone’s about to fall in love.”

Burgess also understands what happens behind-the-scenes thanks to his BiP guest-hosting stints, and adds he also appreciates how the contestants withstand the “pressure that they are under at all times.”

“From the temperature being hot as Hades, to debauchery all day, to watching or hearing within earshot someone that you think you’ve made a match with be talking about another person that is not you,” the Central Park actor said, “All of those make for the perfect storm.”

Burgess, who was down in Mexico to film BiP‘s seventh season, noted he was amazed by how well the contestants juggled everything that was thrown at them — including the incredible heat — adding, “I was most surprised about how they pushed through all of that, all in the name of love.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.