(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

William Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Laura Wingfield Buffkin, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Paul “Bob” Crouch Jr., of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, September 8. He was the former Henry County Circuit Court Clerk and a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Woody Funeral Home is in charge.

Charles Michael Durand passed away on August 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Robins Room, Richmond, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Sharon Rose Gilley, 52, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gilley family.

George Lee Martin, 85, of Axton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Maggie Richardson, 82, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. Dress is casual.

James Richard “Rick” Sebastian Jr.. 64, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the LewisGale Hospital Alleghany. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Stone Memorial Christian Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sebastian family.

Ramona Carter Silver, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. A floating visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12 Noon, at Full Gospel United Holiness Church, 25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Michelle Lynn Spencer, 39, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.