Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeDailiesNats play Marlins tonight
DailiesSports

Nats play Marlins tonight

By staff
0
3500
High school football begins this Friday

This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30.

Miami beat the Nats last night 3-0. The Nats are 59-85 on the season, 18 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 18 games left in the season. Washington plays the Marlins at home again tonight.

Previous articleSunny and hot with a high of 90 today
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

City Council meets tonight

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Sunny and hot with a high of 90 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE