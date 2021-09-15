Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Crew member on set of Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg film seriously injured

By staff
A crew member suffered serious injuries while working on the set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg‘s upcoming Netflix film, Me Time.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, paramedics responded to 911 calls about a 38-year-old male who had fallen through a hole in an elevated platform at Netflix’s Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When paramedics arrived, the man didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, who says on-set medical workers were performing CPR.

The man sustained fractures to both legs and one arm and was bleeding after falling from a height of about 60 to 80 feet, according to first responders, who had to use a defibrillator to resuscitate the victim.

The man’s condition remains unknown as of Wednesday morning.

