Obituaries

Brian Christopher Chappell, age 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Dorris Arlene Conner, 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsvile. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Conner family.

Charles Michael Durand passed away on August 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Robins Room, Richmond, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Sharon Rose Gilley, 52, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gilley family.

John Edward Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

George Lee Martin, 85, of Axton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Paul Martin, 72, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Tuesday. September 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

John Pederson, 60, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. Dress is casual.

James Richard “Rick” Sebastian Jr.. 64, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the LewisGale Hospital Alleghany. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Stone Memorial Christian Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sebastian family.

Ramona Carter Silver, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12 Noon, at Full Gospel United Holiness Church, 25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Michelle Lynn Spencer, 39, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.