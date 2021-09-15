Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Nats play Marlins tonight

By staff
0
3557
High school football begins this Friday

This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30.

The Nats beat the Marlins last night 8-2. The Nats are 60-85 on the season, 17 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 17 games left in the season. Washington plays the Marlins at home today at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

