Kevin Hart’s ‘True Story’ drama gets November release date; Giancarlo Esposito joins Netflix ‘Jigsaw’ series; and more

Netflix has set a November 24 release date for True Story, an upcoming limited series loosely based on the life of Kevin Hart.

The seven-episode drama follows Hart as Kid, a world famous comedian whose life suddenly hangs in the balance after “a lost evening with his wayward older brother” threatens to destroy everything he’s built. Wesley Snipes, who has been tapped to play Hart’s older brother, will star alongside Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, and Billy Zane. True Story officially marks Hart’s dramatic series debut.

In other news, Deadline has learned that Giancarlo Esposito has been added to the cast of Jigsaw, an upcoming Netflix series based on the “largest heist ever attempted.” It centers on the true-story of when $70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Esposito joins Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney and Niousha Noor, who were previously announced. Production on Jigsaw has already begun at Netflix Studios in Brooklyn.

Finally, Zoe Saldaña is getting animated for her next big project. Netflix has announced that Saldaña will play Princess Maya in the upcoming series Maya and the Three. The nine-chapter series follows Maya, a rebellious warrior princess who learns on her fifteenth birthday that she must “forfeit her life” to the god of war or the world will suffer the consequences. To save those that she loves, Maya “embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy” that promises to “defeat the gods and save humankind.” The series also stars Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, and Wyclef Jean among others. A release date for Maya and the Three has yet to be announced.

