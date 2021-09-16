Now you can own James Bond’s DB5 — the book, that is

Hero Collector

For car collectors and movie fans, there are few automobiles as iconic as James Bond’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5, and now you can own it — well, at least in coffee table book form.

Hero Collector Books has announced that on September 28 they’ll release James Bond’s DB5, the official, in-depth history of 007’s most famous whip, in a photo-packed 280-page book that was authorized by James Bond movie producers EON Productions.

The book’s release is timed to celebrate the October 8 premiere of the 25th James Bond film No

Time To Die, Daniel Craig‘s final turn as 007, which features the DB5 prominently.

The car has appeared in eight 007 movies to date, starting with 1964’s Goldfinger, and although the super-spy has driven other gadget-packed cars over the years, the producers always return to the Aston, which they did for Craig’s first outing in the tuxedo, in 2006’s Casino Royale.

Craig provides a forward for the new book, which details virtually every inch of the vehicle, photographed in exquisite detail from bumper to bumper — and ejector seat to machine guns.

James Bond movie producer Michael G. Wilson and Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman also penned forwards for the book.

Reichman notes, “There are no other cars that enjoy such an exciting connection to such a beloved character and I hope this book demonstrates that among all the technical and marketing data that underpins car production, an indelible truth remains: great cars are wonders to behold, blending creativity with one crucial factor: fun.”

He adds, “Bond definitely enjoys the DB5. I hope you enjoy it too.”

