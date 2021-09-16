Thursday, September 16, 2021
Bassett and Magna Vista play at home this Friday
Bassett and Magna Vista play at home this Friday

High school football begins this Friday

This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30.

The Marlins beat the Nats yesterday 8-6. The Nats are 60-86 on the season, 17 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 16 games left in the season. The Nats have the day off today and begin a 3-game series with the Rockies at home on Friday. 

