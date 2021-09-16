‘Ted Lasso’ scores at 2021 Television Critics Association Awards

Apple TV+

In what could be a preview of next Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards. The Apple TV+’s comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis, walked off with the coveted Program of the Year trophy, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program.

HBO’s I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel earned the Individual Achievement in Drama honor, while Hacks‘ Jean Smart won the same honor for comedy and also took home the Career Achievement Award.

Other notable winners this year include Kate Winslet‘s Mare of Easttown, Framing Britney Spears, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Crown, Couples Therapy and Deaf U.

The Golden Girls was honored with the Heritage Award.

The TCA Awards are voted on by members of the Television Critics Association. The complete winners list can be viewed at the TCA website…

