Obituaries

Roger Carter 65, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Brian Christopher Chappell, age 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Charles Michael Durand passed away on August 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Robins Room, Richmond, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021.

William Robert “Bobby” Greer, 73, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

John Edward Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Costella M. Hamlin passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Martinsville. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge.

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

Zane Horton, 80, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Martin, 94, of Martinsville passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville.

Paul Martin, 72, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Tuesday. September 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

John Pederson, 60, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. Dress is casual.

Michelle Lynn Spencer, 39, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Leonard F. Whitlow, 84, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.