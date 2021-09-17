‘Ted Lasso’? ‘WandaVision’? ‘Mare of Easttown’? Who will clean up on Sunday’s Emmy night?

Apple TV+

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will be held live and in person in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and many prognosticators say there could be some new faces heading to the podium.

Netflix’s trophy magnet The Crown earned 24 nominations — tied with the Star Wars series The Mandalorian — and could do well indeed. But with last year’s big winners Schitt’s Creek, Euphoria, Watchmen and Succession out of contention this year, the door could finally be open for Ted Lasso to score, and surprising nominees Cobra Kai and The Boys to shine.

Another newcomer that could log some wins on the big night is Marvel Studios’ first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23 nominations, one shy of its fellow Disney+ show The Mandalorian. W/V earned nominations in the Outstanding Actor category for its two stars — Marvel movie vets Paul Bettany and his onscreen love Elizabeth Olsen.

Both of those shows are already on the winner board, thanks to trophies won at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, which also saw The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit log wins.

NBC’s previous Emmy winner This Is Us could win again, but this year it’s facing stiff competition from Kate Winslet and her HBO show Mare of Easttown.

Cedric The Entertainer hosts when the 73rd Emmys are held live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

