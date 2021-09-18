Bulldogs, Cougars win, Warriors fall to Franklin County

Franklin County beat Magna Vista (2-2) on Friday 48-19, Martinsville (2-1) beat Dan River 31-28, Patrick County (1-2) over Chatham 34-28, and the William Byrd at Bassett (2-1) game was postponed.

Next Friday in high school football Magna Vista is at Tunstall, Halifax County comes to Martinsville and G.W. Danville is at Patrick County.

Virginia Tech plays West Virginia today at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC tonight at 7:30. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.

The Rockies beat the Nats last night 9-8. The Nats are 60-87 on the season, 17 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 15 games left in the season. The Nats and Rockies play again this afternoon.