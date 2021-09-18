Back the Blue today in Bassett

Saturday, Sept. 18

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Free in-person breakfast is from 8-9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian of Martinsville. Take-out is also available.

Uptown Ministry Center Food Bank is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 145 E. Main Street in Martinsville, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Lots of food available including meats.

Back the Blue Night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In, Bassett Furniture Corporate Headquarters, 3525 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, 3-7 p.m.

Spencer-Ruritan Brunswick stew will have pre-orders-only by calling 276-340-1615. The cost is $8 per quart or $30 a gallon.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Hairston Family Homes – Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Henry County Fair will be on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Henry County Fair will be from 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.

The Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Saturday, Oct. 9

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11” will be accepted.