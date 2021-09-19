Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field

anton5146/iStock

(MIAMI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a rib injury during Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

During the second drive for Miami, Tagovailoa was hit by Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa on fourth down after an incomplete pass. The second-year quarterback walked off the field with trainers, before being carted to the locker room.

Jacoby Brissett took over for Tagovialoa.

Miami declared Tagovialoa as questionable to return.

