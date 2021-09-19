Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeSportsDolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field
Sports

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field

By staff
0
11
anton5146/iStock

(MIAMI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a rib injury during Sunday’s game against Buffalo. 

During the second drive for Miami, Tagovailoa was hit by Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa on fourth down after an incomplete pass. The second-year quarterback walked off the field with trainers, before being carted to the locker room. 

Jacoby Brissett took over for Tagovialoa. 

Miami declared Tagovialoa as questionable to return. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMore evacuations ordered in California as wildfires threaten giant sequoia trees
Next articlePentagon’s drone strike acknowledgement was the correct response: Mullen
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE