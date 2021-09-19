Sunday, September 19, 2021
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Lovelene C. Boyd 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Rhonda Brumfield, 53, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sovah Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Roger Carter 65, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

William Robert “Bobby” Greer, 73, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

John Edward Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Zane Horton, 80, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Keffer, 65, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Sovah, Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Paul Martin, 72, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Tuesday. September 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Elizabeth Inez Millner, 73, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

John Pederson, 60, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Anthony Tibbs, 57, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Leonard F. Whitlow, 84, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

