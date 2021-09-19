‘The Crown,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ win big at the 73rd Emmy Awards

The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, with each series earning 11 awards. Saturday Night Live followed behind with eight Emmys, and Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian won seven a piece.
During Sunday’s telecast, The Crown won the outstanding drama series award, Ted Lasso took home the outstanding comedy award and The Queen’s Gambit received the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series.
Cedric the Entertainer hosted the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.
Here are the winners in the major categories:
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Competition program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead actor in limited series or movie
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lead actress in a drama series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Lead actor in a drama series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Comedy series
Ted Lasso
Drama series
The Crown
Limited series
The Queen’s Gambit
Governors Award
Debbie Allen
