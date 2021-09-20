Monday, September 20, 2021
Congrats! Jeannie Mai reveals she’s expecting first child with Jeezy

The Real‘s Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mom. After previously saying she didn’t want to have kids, Mai reveals to Women’s Health magazine that she and husband, Jeezy, actually started trying for a family nearly a year ago.

“It was not easy,” Mai admits, noting that she and Jeezy opted for in-vitro fertilization. “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” she explains. Unfortunately, after receiving positive results from IVF just a month before her March 2021 wedding, Jeannie says she miscarried soon after.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” Jeannie recalls, referring to her previous decision to never be a parent. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

So what eventually changed her mind? The fashion expert says “falling in love with Jeezy made [her] see life differently…”

“Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” Mai shares.

Thankfully, the couple was given a second chance. A week after their wedding, Jeannie says she discovered she was pregnant again. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she says.

The talk show host is now looking forward to officially becoming a mother, which she describes as “hands down the hardest role in the entire world.”

“Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect,” Mai admits. However, she thanks Jeezy — who is already father of two — for being her main support.

He’s an amazing dad,” Mai says, adding it “overwhelms me with even more love.”

