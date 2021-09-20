Monday, September 20, 2021
Cynthia Erivo salutes Michaela Coel on her historic Emmy win: “Proud is an understatement”

Photo: Terrell Mullin

Cynthia Erivo had a special message for fellow Brit and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel following her historic Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

“Michaela Coel. A sister. A friend. An Emmy Winner,” Erivo wrote in a touching Instagram post. “Tonight she shone. Proud is an understatement. Flowers and love for this goddess, I WILL ALWAYS HOLD YOU UP!”

Coel’s win makes her the first Black woman to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and only the third Black writer to win in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. In 2000, David Mills became the first Black person to win the award, with The Corner, and in 2020, Cord Jefferson became the second when he took home the award for Watchmen.

Additionally, Coel made Emmy history as the first Black woman to be nominated for best series, acting, writing, and directing.

Congrats!

