Emmy celebs rock the rare red carpet with scene-stealing looks

L-R: Porter, Rodriguez — Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While Sunday night’s Emmys had some surprises for nominees and fans, it wasn’t a surprise that the stars wouldn’t squander the rare red carpet spotlight for the non-Zoom event, showcasing everything from showstopping couture looks to jaw-dropping “wow” moments.

Here’s a round-up of some of the more memorable looks:

Anya Taylor-Joy saw The Queen’s Gambit rack up 11 awards, a high score matched by The Crown, and to boot, her dress was a checkmate: she wore an extraordinary canary yellow Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a long train.

black-ish and grown-ish star, and Emmys presenter, Yara Shahidi was gorgeous in a green Christian Dior dress styled by Jason Bolden. Her black-ish mom, nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, shined in a sparkling red ensemble from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, whose husband, Michael Douglas, went home empty-handed for The Kominsky Method, wowed in a magnificent maroon strapless gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

Billy Porter‘s ensemble was from Ashi; it featured raven-winged, ruffled sleeve details. His stylist Ty Hunter, complimented the look with dazzling jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.

Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You creator and actress Michaela Coel was styled by Zerina Akers, and lit up the red carpet in a custom Christopher John Rogers yellow neon-toned look.

Seth Rogen, actor and executive producer of The Boys, saw the series leave without any trophies, but as a presenter, he turned heads in an bright orange tuxedo jacket and brown trousers.

Dan Levy already has a mantle full of Emmys from last year’s big winner, Schitt’s Creek, so as a presenter he was free to stun with a vibrant monochromatic blue-suited look from Valentino‘s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture collection.

Aidy Bryant didn’t win any Emmys last night for her Hulu show Shrill, but showcased a stylish floral printed green dress custom-designed by Simone Rocha styled by Rebecca Grice.

As host, Cedric the Entertainer had several costume changes, and set the stage for some of the night’s leading men rocking bright suits: His red carpet look was turquoise, with a wide angled blue stripe.

Kaley Cuoco didn’t win any trophies for The Flight Attendant, but won praise for her custom yellow Vera Wang gown featuring beautiful ruching.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley chose a statement Genny suit, complimented with a black satin tie, and and half-shaved hairstyle with an updo.

Previous Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo wore a dramatic white custom Louis Vuitton gown that included a vibrant blue and green feathered train.

Elizabeth Olsen saw her series WandaVision, one of the most-nominated shows of the night, leave empty-handed, but won acclaim for her cream-toned gown designed by her actress-turned designer sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Jason Sudeikis took home the Outstanding Actor award in the comedy category for his big winner, Ted Lasso, and also scored with critics for his single-button blue velvet suit by Tom Ford.

Angela Bassett wore an alluring black Greta Constantine gown that featured a pop of pink detailing throughout.

Kerry Washington was a presenter for the evening, and her look was a show-stopper: Celebrity stylist Law Roach dressed Washington in a custom Etro gown featuring a stylish corset.

This Is Us nominee Mandy Moore didn’t win, but won praise for her candy apple red gown straight from Carolina Herrera‘s Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Pose nominee and presenter MJ Rodriguez rocked a vintage Atelier Versace look accented with a high slit.

Sarah Paulson wasn’t nominated this year, but the previous winner did the presenter podium and the carpet proud with a ravishing red Carolina Herrera look styled by Karla Welch.

