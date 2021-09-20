Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentGillian Anderson's Emmy night: Yes, she's American; no, she hasn't spoken with...
NewsEntertainment

Gillian Anderson’s Emmy night: Yes, she’s American; no, she hasn’t spoken with long-dead Margaret Thatcher

By staff
0
2
NETFLIX/Des Willie

The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson first came to fame in her 20s with The X-Files and won her first Emmy Award in 1997 — but this was apparently news to some fans.

Believe it or not, when Anderson picked up her second trophy last night — for playing former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown — there were those online who were stunned she doesn’t have a British accent.

Anderson is American, but spent much of her early life in the UK, where she’s lived as an adult for years.

“GILLIAN ANDERSON IS AMERICAN WTF?!?!,” one clueless fan tweeted, noting their mind was “so blown RN… I thought she was British this whole time omg.”

“It’s very weird hearing Gillian Anderson with an American accent, I was very thrown,” another posted

For the record, for every clueless Crown fan out there, there were plenty of snarkers to set them straight. “So you didn’t watch Xfiles,” one huffed.

However, the cluelessness continued even among the professional TV watchers out there. Backstage, a journalist asked Anderson if she’s spoken with Margaret Thatcher about the actress’ portrayal of her on the Emmy-magnet drama. Interesting question, considering the fact that the former PM has been dead since 2013.

“Uh, I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson answered graciously.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePolice say search of preserve ‘exhausted’ for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend: Live updates
Next articlePfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11: What parents should know
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE