Ice Cube mourns the loss of ‘Friday’ co-star Anthony Johnson; BET sets return date for ‘Twenties’

Ice Cube is one of the many fans mourning the loss of Friday star Anthony “AJ” Johnson. The comedian and actor died on Monday at the age of 55, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been reported.

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away,” Cube tweeted. “Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday…”

Best known for his breakout role of Ezal in the 1995 comedy Friday, Johnson first emerged on the scene as E.Z.E. in the 1990 Kid’n Play film House Party. He returned for the third installment, House Party 3 in 1994, and also made a mark in other films and TV shows including B.A.P.S., Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3, The Players Club, I Got the Hook Up, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Martin. Johnson is survived by his wife, Lexis, and his three children.

In other in news, ICYMI, BET has announced a season two return date for Twenties: Wednesday, October 13 at 10 p.m ET. According to the show’s creator, Lena Waithe, season two will include a Twenties After-Show hosted by media personality B. Scott. As previously reported, Twenties follows Hattie, a “queer black girl” who dreams of becoming a major screenwriter. She’s joined by her heterosexual best friends, Nia and Marie, who are also trying to succeed in their careers as they navigate life. Twenties stars Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham and Christina Elmore, among others.

