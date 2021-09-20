Janelle Monae launches new Martell cognac “Soar Beyond the Expected” campaign

Martell

Janelle Monae is partnering with Martell cognac to ‘inspire others to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path.”

The Hidden Figures star is the spokesperson for the new “Soar Beyond the Expected” campaign designed to recognize “those who live life on their own terms, approach their desires with unmatched passion and manifest their personal truths.”

“I have never seen myself as just one thing, and I made sure no one else could either, by staying true to myself, making my own path, rising above expectations, and opening the door for others be their true selves,” the eight-time Grammy nominee says in an Instagram video.

Monae has successfully combined acting and music over her 15-year career. She is CEO of her Wondaland Arts Society record label, and was named Billboard‘s Trailblazer of the Year in 2018.

While inspiring others to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path, Janelle Monae stands out among the rest.” Martell commented on Instagram. “By redefining conventions and turning the world upside down,@janellemonae encourages others to soar beyond expectations and drive positive change.”

