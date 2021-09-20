Region records 11 new covid deaths since yesterday

Worldwide there have been 228.6 million cases diagnosed resulting in 4.7 million deaths. In the U.S. that number is 42 million with 673,768 deaths. In Virginia, there have been 836,140 cases resulting in 12,312 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 4 new deaths due to covid in Pittsylvania County, 3 in Franklin County, 2 in Patrick County, 1 in Danville, 1 in Henry County,

Danville leads the number of deaths with 164, followed by Henry County with 136, Pittsylvania County 99, Franklin County 90, Martinsville 84, and Patrick County 49.

Pittsylvania County has had 72 new cases in the past 24 hours, 64 in Franklin, 61 in Danville, 40 in Henry County, 26 in Martinsville, and 23 in Patrick County.

Pittsylvania County leads the region in the number of cases with 7,103, followed by Henry County with 5,711, Danville 5,650, Franklin 5,268, Martinsville 1,864, and Patrick County 1,804.

The region has seen an increase of 287 cases and 11 new deaths since yesterday and has had 27,400 cases and 622 deaths. That means from Patrick to Pittsylvania and Franklin to Henry counties, 1 in 9 people have contracted COVID-19 and the virus has proved fatal for 1 in 44 of those cases.

In the state, 59% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 48%, Danville 43%. Franklin County 42%, Henry and Pittsylvania counties 41%, and Patrick County 35%.