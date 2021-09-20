Monday, September 20, 2021
Mostly cloudy with a high of 77 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Showers and occasional thunderstorms will become widespread across the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely at times where rain bands pass repeatedly over the same locations. Localized flash flooding will be possible for these locations. An easterly wind flow will remain established through Wednesday, drawing deep Atlantic moisture westward into the mountains. This will support rain during the early half of the workweek, which may become heavy at times across the mountains. A strong cold front will pass across the region on Wednesday, with cool and dry high pressure settling in for the latter half of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
