P&HCC and PSA meet today

Monday, Sept. 20

P&HCC Board meets at noon at 65 Motorsports Drive in Martinsville.

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Create with Kolinski for ages 18 and older from 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Genie’s Art fall painting class is at 9 a.m. on the patio at Sweet Cakes Bakery in Collinsville.

Self-Care fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spero Health, 414 Fairy St. Ext. in Martinsville. Free for all vendors and attendees. Food and beverages will be available.

Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 2800 JEB Stuart Highway.

Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Thursday, Sept. 23

Henry County Fair will be on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Henry County Fair will be from 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.

The Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Saturday, Oct. 9

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11” will be accepted.