“You’re kidding me!” Stunned Ashley Graham confirms she’s having twin boys in sweet video

Ashley Graham‘s upcoming bundle of joy is actually two — she’s confirmed she’s pregnant with twin boys.

The model took to Instagram on Monday to share a video that starts out with her and her husband, Justin Erving, watching two at-home pregnancy tests develop.

“I guess two confirmed tests means that I’m pregnant,” says Graham at the beginning of the clip.

As the video goes on, Graham is shown getting an ultrasound while asking if there were twins on the screen. She nearly jumps out of bed once it’s confirmed that she, indeed, is having twin boys.

The video ends with Erving saying, “You’re kidding me!”

Less than an hour after posting, Graham’s twin reveal video had been viewed over a million times and liked over 392,000 times, with many people congratulating the couple.

Graham revealed her pregnancy in July on social media, saying, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.”

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she continued.

Graham and Erving gave birth to their first son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in 2020.

Since announcing their second pregnancy, Graham has posted several photos documenting her journey, including a recent radiant photo of herself wearing a green two-piece ensemble revealing her growing stomach.

“Sun’s out, bumps out,” she captioned the pic.

