20-year-old gas station cashier in Germany fatally shot by anti-masker: Police

The suspect left the gas station but returned at 9:25 p.m., this time with a face covering on. But this time when he got to the checkout, police said he pulled down the mask, and after a short exchange of words, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the cashier, who police described as a student.

The suspect then fled on foot after opening fire, police said.

Using surveillance footage, police launched a manhunt for the suspect. He appeared at the Idar-Oberstein police station Sunday around 8:40 a.m., accompanied by a woman, where he was arrested, officials said.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon as well as other firearms and ammunition during a search of the suspect’s apartment, according to police. They said it’s not clear where he got the weapons.

Police and public prosecutors said in a press release that the suspect “acted out of anger about the rejection” during his first visit to the gas station and the cashier’s request to mask up.

“He stated in his interrogation that he rejected the coronavirus protective measures,” police said.