BHS student arrested for threats made to others

On Monday, faculty at Bassett High School notified the School Resource Officer that a student had made verbal threats to harm a small group of classmates. The threat involved the use of a firearm. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to ensure students and staff were safe.

The 14-year-old male that made the threats was charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and was subsequently detained at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility located in Danville, VA.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.