Biden found images of border agents with migrants ‘horrific and horrible,’ White House says

(NEW YORK) — President Joe Biden found videos of tactics used by Border Patrol agents on horseback against Haitian migrants at the Texas border “horrific and horrible,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
“I don’t know anyone who could watch that video and not have that emotion,” Psaki said on “CBS Mornings.”
The videos from outlets including Reuters and Al Jazeera appear to show a mounted Border Patrol agent snap his horse’s reins in the direction of a migrant who then stumbles back into the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.