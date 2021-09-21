Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsNationalBiden found images of border agents with migrants 'horrific and horrible,' White...
NewsNational

Biden found images of border agents with migrants ‘horrific and horrible,’ White House says

By staff
0
23
ElFlacodelNorte/iStock

(NEW YORK) — President Joe Biden found videos of tactics used by Border Patrol agents on horseback against Haitian migrants at the Texas border “horrific and horrible,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

“I don’t know anyone who could watch that video and not have that emotion,” Psaki said on “CBS Mornings.”

The videos from outlets including Reuters and Al Jazeera appear to show a mounted Border Patrol agent snap his horse’s reins in the direction of a migrant who then stumbles back into the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article“Something wicked this way comes”: See Denzel Washington in stark teaser for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Next articleMcDonald’s to make Happy Meal toys more sustainable by end of 2025
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE